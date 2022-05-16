China asked three leading property developers to issue bonds this week - sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - Three leading Chinese property developers were asked by authorities to issue bonds this week as an effort to boost market sentiment, two sources with direct knowledge said on Monday.

The authorities informed Country Garden 2007.HK, Longfor Group 0960.HK and Midea Real Estate 3990.HK about the plan late last week, the sources said, who declined to comment because they were not authorized to speak to media.

The three developers declined to comment.

Financial intelligence provider REDD first reported about the plan on Monday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Shuyan Wang in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

