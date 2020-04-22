China as Role Model for Western Recovery From Coronavirus? Vanguard's Top Asia Economist Isn't Buying It.

China was the first ravaged by coronavirus and the first to recover, so it makes sense to want to extrapolate its situation to Europe and the U.S. But Qian Wang, Vanguard Group’s Asia-Pacific chief economist, doesn’t think the situations are comparable.

China’s economy isn’t, by any stretch, back to normal. But a host of indicators, particularly the slowing decline of industrial production in March, do show the world’s number-two economy recovering.

Since China was the first ravaged by coronavirus and also the first to start improving, it makes sense to want to extrapolate its situation to Europe and the U.S.

But Qian Wang, Vanguard Group’s Asia-Pacific chief economist, doesn’t think the situations are comparable.

Wang identifies three key reasons in a note to clients.

One, China’s national lockdown was more forceful than that seen elsewhere. “Not every government has been as forceful as China’s in its containment measures,” she says.

Secondly, despite a move toward shifting its economy toward greater consumption, China is still the world’s factory. “The predominance of manufacturing in China’s economy mitigates the influence of the face-to-face services sector, which will likely be slow to recover in China, as it will in countries where it accounts for a far greater percentage of gross domestic product,” she points out.

And the third reason the situations aren’t comparable is that China has more capacity than most developed nations for fiscal policy intended to stimulate demand.

She anticipates China’s economy returning to normal by the end of the year, assuming no significant second wave of infection develops, but another three or four additional quarters before developed markets’ economies return to normal, likely toward the end of 2021.

