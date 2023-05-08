China April soybean imports down 9.8% on year -customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 7.29 million tonnes of soybeans in April, down 9.8% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Tuesday.

The arrivals for the first four months came to 30.29 million tonnes, up 6.8% versus the same period of 2022, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

