China April soybean imports down 9.8% on year -customs

May 08, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 7.29 million tonnes of soybeans in April, down 9.8% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Tuesday.

The arrivals for the first four months came to 30.29 million tonnes, up 6.8% versus the same period of 2022, the data showed.

