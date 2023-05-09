China April soy imports down 10% y/y on stricter customs checks

Updates monthly number with official data

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China, the world's top oilseed buyer, imported 7.26 million tonnes of soybeans in April, customs data showed on Tuesday, down 10% on the same period a year earlier.

The sharp drop was attributed to a stricter clearance process for soybeans that began in April, delaying discharging of the cargoes for up to two weeks, analysts and traders said.

The change to customs procedures has not been publicly announced.

Arrivals for the first four months came to 30.29 million tonnes, up 6.8% from the same period in 2022, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)

((qin.ningwei@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.