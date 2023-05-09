News & Insights

China April soy imports down 10% y/y on stricter customs checks

May 09, 2023 — 12:14 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China, the world's top oilseed buyer, imported 7.26 million tonnes of soybeans in April, customs data showed on Tuesday, down 10% on the same period a year earlier.

The sharp drop was attributed to a stricter clearance process for soybeans that began in April, delaying discharging of the cargoes for up to two weeks, analysts and traders said.

The change to customs procedures has not been publicly announced.

Arrivals for the first four months came to 30.29 million tonnes, up 6.8% from the same period in 2022, the data showed.

