China April rare earth exports rise 17.8% on-year to 4,427 tonnes - customs

China's exports of rare earths in April rose 17.8% from the corresponding month a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 4,427 tonnes last month, versus 3,757 tonnes in April 2021 and 4,845 tonnes in March 2022, the data showed.

In the first four months of the year, China exported 17,107 tonnes of the minerals, up 9.4% on an annual basis.

