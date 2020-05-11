China April PPI posts sharpest y/y fall in four years

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices in April fell at the sharpest annual rate in four years, official data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the downward pressure on production in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.1% from a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 2.6% fall tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 1.5% decline in March.

China's consumer price index rose 3.3% from a year earlier, compared with a 3.7% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.3% rise in March.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.