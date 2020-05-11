China April PPI posts sharpest y/y fall in four years

Contributors
Yawen Chen Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's factory gate prices in April fell at the sharpest annual rate in four years, official data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the downward pressure on production in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices in April fell at the sharpest annual rate in four years, official data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the downward pressure on production in the world's second-largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.1% from a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, compared with a 2.6% fall tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 1.5% decline in March.

China's consumer price index rose 3.3% from a year earlier, compared with a 3.7% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.3% rise in March.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More