China April power output +11.0 on yr at 623.0 billion kWh - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China generated 623.0 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in April, up 11.0 percent compared with the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Over the first four months as a whole, power generation reached 2.53 trillion kWh, up 16.8 percent compared with the same period of last year. Hydropower volumes rose 3.3 percent in April and rose 1.1 percent over the first four months. Thermal electricity, generated almost entirely by coal-fired capacity, rose 12.5 percent in April and rose 18.9 percent over the first four months as a whole.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.