China April power generation falls 4.3% y/y to 608.6 bln kwh - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's April power generation fell 4.3% from the previous year, to 608.6 billion kilowatt hour (kwh,) the national statistics bureau said on Monday.

The monthly figure was the lowest since May 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Power generation in the first four months was 2.6 trillion kwh, up 1.3% from a year ago, according to the data.

