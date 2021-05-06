Commodities

China April meat imports up 6.9% y/y at 922,000 tonnes -customs

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China imported 922,000 tonnes of meat in April, up 6.9% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China imported 922,000 tonnes of meat in April, up 6.9% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

China is still grappling with a shortage of pork after domestic production plunged following outbreaks of African swine fever since 2018.

Imports in the first four months of the year reached 3.55 million tonnes, up 16.9% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular