News & Insights

China April industrial output rises 5.6%, retail sales jump 18.4%; below expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

May 15, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang, Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew 5.6% in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, missing expectations by a large margin but accelerating from a 3.9% gain seen in March.

The data, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, lagged a 10.9% increase seen in a Reuters poll of analysts but it was the quickest growth since September 2022, largely due to the recoil effect from the contraction suffered last April when the commercial hub Shanghai was under stringent COVID lockdown.

Retail sales jumped 18.4%, missing forecasts for a 21.0% increase. It was significantly faster than the 10.6% increase in March and marked the quickest growth since March 2021.

Fixed asset investment expanded 4.7% in the first four months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 5.5% rise. It grew 5.1% in the January-March period.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.