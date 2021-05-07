China April FX reserves rise to $3.198 trln

China's foreign exchange reserves increased in April from a month earlier, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar broadly weakened during the month.

The country's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, rose by $28.15 billion to $3.198 trillion last month, compared with $3.2 trillion expected by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.17 trillion in March.

The yuan CNY=CFXS gained 1.2% against the dollar in April, while the dollar fell 2.1% against a basket of other major currencies.

