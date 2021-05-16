China April crude throughput surges 7.5% on year, but slows from peak

China Apr crude processing 14.09 mln bpd vs 13.1 mln bpd yr-ago

Apr oil output at 3.99 mln bpd, up 3.4% on year

Updates throughout

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China's crude oil throughput rose 7.5% in April from the same month a year ago, but remained off the peak seen in the last quarter of 2020 as several state-run oil refineries carried out maintenance amid thin margins and high fuel products stocks.

The country processed 57.9 million tonnes of crude oil in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, equivalent to 14.09 million barrels per day (bpd).

That compares with 13.1 million bpd in April 2020, but was well below the record level of 14.2 million bpd registered last November.

For the first four months of 2021, throughput was 232.1 million tonnes, or 14.12 million bpd, up 14% from a year earlier.

Sinopec's Shanghai petrochemical plant and Yanshan refinery shut around half of their refining and chemical capacity in April for planned maintenance.

Meanwhile the 70,000-bpd Cangzhou refinery is scheduled to conduct an overhaul in May.

The data also showed China's crude oil output in April was 16.41 million tonnes, or 3.99 million bpd, up 3.4% from a year earlier. Output over January-April rose 1.9% to 65.63 million tonnes.

