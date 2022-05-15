China April crude steel output up 5.1% from prior month

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output picked up in April, rising 5.1% from a month earlier, as the impact of environmental restrictions and COVID-19 disruptions eased, but was still well below year-ago levels.

The world's biggest steel producer churned out 92.78 million tonnes of the metal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, up from 88.3 million tonnes in March and down 5.2% from April 2021.

Average daily output in April stood at 3.09 million tonnes, according to Reuters analysis of the NBS data. That compared with 2.85 million tonnes of daily production in March.

In the first four months, China made 336.15 million tonnes of the metal, down 10.3% from same period a year ago, the statistics bureau said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

