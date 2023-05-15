News & Insights

China April crude steel output down 1.5% y/y at 92.64 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

May 15, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China produced 92.64 million tonnes of crude steel in April, down 1.5% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The April volume was also lower than the 95.73 million tonnes produced in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The world's largest steel producer manufactured 354.39 million tonnes of crude steel over the first four months of this year, up 4.1% year-on-year, NBS data showed.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.