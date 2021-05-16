China April crude steel output +13.4 pct on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China produced 97.85 million tonnes of crude steel in April, up 13.4 percent on the year, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The April volume compares with 94.02 million tonnes of crude steel produced in March. Output over the first four months of the year was 374.56 million tonnes, up 15.8 percent on the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

