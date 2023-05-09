China April copper imports fall on sluggish economy, property woes

Adds analysts' comments, details on copper's use in financing

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's copper imports in April fell 12.5% from the prior year, customs data showed on Tuesday, curbed by weak demand and a jump in domestic production of the metal.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products totalled 407,294 tonnes in April, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Copper demand in the world's second-largest economy softened in April, due to subdued global demand for China's products and persistent weakness in the country's property market.

In addition to an unexpected contraction in April manufacturing activity, a double-digit slump in Chinese industrial firms' first-quarter profits also pointed to a patchy economic recovery.

Shrinking orders and lower profits forced many copper products producers to cut their production in recent months.

The stagnant economic recovery coupled with higher domestic production led to the drop in imports, said Anna Xu, a Shanghai-based lead analyst at Argus Media.

In an email to Reuters in January seeking comment on the reports, Maike did not confirm their use of copper financing, but said "raising finance is extremely difficult for private companies without asset as collateral".

Maike said it made some business investments in recent years "to meet finance needs for the company's operation and development".

Weaker-than-expected demand in China, including less use of copper as collateral in finance, will lead to a 250,000-tonne drop in refined copper imports in 2023, a decline of 6.8% from last year, said Ye Jianhua, a director at Shanghai Metals Market.

Imports of copper ore and concentrate last month came to 2.1 million tonnes, the data also showed, up 11.7% on a year ago, driven by higher record domestic production of refined metal.

