China April copper imports fall 12.2% on the month as high prices deter purchases

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China's copper imports in April fell from the previous month, customs data showed on Friday, as a rally in prices for the metal to the highest levels in a decade made purchases less appealing.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China, the world's biggest copper consumer, totalled 484,890 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 12.2% from 552,317 tonnes in March and up 5.1% from April 2020.

Imports sank to a 13-month low in February after rough sea conditions hampered shipments from ports in top producer Chile at the start of the year but they rebounded by almost 35% in March as the situation improved.

In April, activity in China's copper-intensive manufacturing sector, grew at a slower pace than expected as rising costs weighed on production.

The data on import drop came as benchmark London copper prices CMCU3 hit a record high on Friday. Prices rose 11.8% in April, hitting a 10-year high over $10,000 a tonne towards the end of the month on signs that continued economic stimulus amid the coronavirus pandemic could see demand outstrip supply.

April imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, totalled 1.921 million tonnes, down from March's record 2.171 million tonnes, and down 5.3% from 2.029 million tonnes in April 2020.

Meanwhile, China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products were 437,285 tonnes in April, customs said.

That was down 1.4% from 443,483.7 tonnes in March, as Shanghai aluminium prices SAFcv1 at decade highs discouraged overseas consumers from buying expensive Chinese metal.

Exports of aluminium in April were also up 0.9% year-on-year.

