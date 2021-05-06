China April copper imports fall 12.2% on the month as high prices deter purchases

Commodities

China's copper imports in April fell from the previous month, customs data showed on Friday, as a rally in prices for the metal to the highest levels in a decade made purchases less appealing.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China, the world's biggest copper consumer, totalled 484,890 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 12.2% from 552,317 tonnes in March and up 5.1% from April 2020.

