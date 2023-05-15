News & Insights

China April coal output eases from record high in March

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

May 15, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - China's average daily coal production dipped in April from a record level a month ago, official data showed on Tuesday, as some miners trimmed output in harsh weather and ahead of the low-demand season.

China produced 381.45 million tonnes of coal last month, up 4.5% from a year earlier and down 8.6% from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The daily average output in April was equivalent to 12.72 million tonnes versus a record 13.46 million tonnes in March.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.