China April coal output eases from record high in March

SINGAPORE, May 16 (Reuters) - China's average daily coal production dipped in April from a record level a month ago, official data showed on Tuesday, as some miners trimmed output in harsh weather and ahead of the low-demand season.

China produced 381.45 million tonnes of coal last month, up 4.5% from a year earlier and down 8.6% from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The daily average output in April was equivalent to 12.72 million tonnes versus a record 13.46 million tonnes in March.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.