China April aluminium output up 0.3% y/y at 3.36 mln tonnes - stats bureau

BEIJING, May 16 (Reuters) - China's aluminium production rose 0.3% to 3.36 million tonnes in April from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

For the first four months of the year, China produced 13.01 million tonnes, a drop of 0.2% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – climbed 0.3% to 5.53 million tonnes from a year earlier. Year-to-date output was up 0.7% at 21.7 million tonnes. The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

