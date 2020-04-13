China approves two experimental coronavirus vaccines to enter clinical trials

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus that killed over 100,000 people worldwide, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech SVA.O, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In March, China have the green-light for another clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by military-backed China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and HK-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio6185.HK, shortly after U.S. drug developer ModernaMRNA.O said it had begun human tests for their vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

