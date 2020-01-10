China approves tax waiver for cleaner ship fuel exports -sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China has approved a long-awaited tax waiver on exports of cleaner ship fuel, paving the way for refiners to boost output, though Beijing may initially limit shipments to focus on growing its coastal marine fuel market, state refiner officials say.

Ships globally have switched to lower sulphur fuels, or use emissions-removing devices, to comply with new rules imposed by the International Maritime Organization this year.

China's State Council, or cabinet, gave the go-ahead to waive taxes on the 0.5% or very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), smoothing the path for the final launch of the policy to kick off Chinese production of the fuel.

"(Our) company was informed yesterday about the tax waiver approval, so we're getting ready for production plans," said one of the officials with a state-owned refiner, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

