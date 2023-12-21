China Approves Takeda's Post-transplant Cytomegalovirus Treatment

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that Livtencity (maribavir) has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA of China for the treatment of adult patients with post-hematopoietic stem cell transplant or solid organ transplant cytomegalovirus or CMV infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet.

Livtencity is the first and only inhibitor of CMV-specific UL97 protein kinase in China for this indication.

The NMPA approval marks the 12th approval of Livtencity around the world for post-transplant CMV refractory to prior therapies, including four other major markets beyond China: the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union.

