China approves Shanghai Fosun's unit to run human testing for BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 600196.SS said on Friday that its unit has received clinical trial approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by German firm BioNTech 22UAy.DE.

The experimental COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, is more than 90% effective based on initial results from large trials outside China, BioNTech's partner Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday.

Shanghai Fosun said in a company filing that its unit will begin a Phase II clinical trial in China for the candidate when the conditions are ready.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Roxanne Liu. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.