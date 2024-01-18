News & Insights

China approves several GMO soybean, corn varieties - agriculture ministry

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 18, 2024 — 12:52 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu, Liz Lee, Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has approved several gene-edited soybean and corn varieties, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has also approved one gene-edited soybean and one corn product for import, and expanded the usage of several varieties nationwide.

