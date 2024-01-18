China approves production, import of more GM soybean, corn varieties

Writes through with details from notice

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China on Thursday approved the import and production of several genetically modified soybean and corn seeds and expanded the usage nationwide as it further opens up the commercialisation of genetically modified organisms (GMO).

The agriculture ministry approved the production of six GM corn, two GM soybeans, one GM cotton, and two gene-edited soybeans, according to a notice.

It also approved the imports of GM insect and herbicide resistant soybean DBN8002 and GM herbicide-tolerant corn DP202216.

Though cautious about GMO technology, Beijing has been slowly moving to open up the market.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu, Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

