China Approves Merck's Covid-19 Drug For Emergency Use

(RTTNews) - Chinese drug regulator has approved Merck & Co's Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use amid shortage of drugs following significant increase in Covid-19 cases, reports said.

China's National Medical Products Administration or NMPA granted conditional emergency approval for the drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, to treat mild and moderate infections in adults at risk of progressing to severe disease.

The approval follows a deal in September by Merck with Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm to import and market molnupiravir in China.

Molnupiravir is the second Covid-19 treatment from outside China cleared for use in the country following approval for Pfizer Inc's Paxlovid in early 2022.

China is facing waves of covid infections after the country abruptly reversed its stringent Covid-19 restrictions earlier in December.

Merck shares were gaining nearly 1 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE to trade at $111.42.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.