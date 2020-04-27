China approves IPO reform scheme for Shenzhen's ChiNext -state media

Contributor
Beiing Newsroom Reuters
Published

China's central government on Monday approved a scheme for initial public offering (IPOs) reforms on Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, state media reported.

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's central government on Monday approved a scheme for initial public offering (IPOs) reforms on Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, state media reported.

The move will introduce a registration-based IPO system for ChiNext as part of efforts to deepen reforms in China's capital markets, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China first introduced the U.S.-style IPO system in Shanghai's newly established STAR Market. Currently, Chinese IPOs outside the STAR Market require regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Beiing Newsroom)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More