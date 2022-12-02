China approves industrial silicon futures on new exchange

Adds detail

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has approved trading of industrial silicon futures and options on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, the regulator said on Friday.

The contract will help producers to reduce price volatility of the material used in electronics, solar panels and by the automotive sector.

China is the world's biggest producer of silicon, with annual capacity of about 5 million tonnes.

Last year, prices surged on supply disruptions amid China's power shortages and as domestic consumption expanded to meet demand from solar power projects.

Silicon futures will be the first product to list on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, which was set up last year and aims to focus on new energy materials such as lithium, platinum, palladium and rare earth elements.

The first day of trading has not yet been announced.

