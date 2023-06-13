China approves imports of bananas and coffee beans from Honduras

BEIJING, June 13 (Reuters) - China has approved the importation of fresh bananas and unbaked coffee beans from Honduras from June 13, the General Administration of Customs announced on Tuesday.

The bananas and coffee beans will be subject to quarantine when imported, it said.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

