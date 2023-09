BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China has approved the import of avocados from Venezuela, customs authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, customs also approved the import of fresh coconuts from Cambodia.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

