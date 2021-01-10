China approves high-speed railway project worth $8.82 bln

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it approved a high-speed railway project connecting the Xiongan New Area with Hebei and Shanxi provinces worth 57.24 billion yuan ($8.82 billion).

The project is expected to take four-and-a-half years to complete, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.4907 Chinese yuan renminbi)

