China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China's largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS1398.HK (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N will offer a 51% funding contribution ratio, while the wealth management unit of ICBC will offer 49%, the Chinese bank said in a exchange filing.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.