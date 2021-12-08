China approves Brii Biosciences' COVID-19 treatment

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

China's medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences' neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country.

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's medical products regulator said on Wednesday it has approved the use of BRII Biosciences' 2137.HK neutrialising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the disease approved in the country.

The medicine, a combination of BRII-196/BRII-198, was approved to treat mild COVID-19 and the disease of "normal type" with high risk of progressing to hospitalization or death in adults and teenagers aged 12-17, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters