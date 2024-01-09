News & Insights

US Markets
BIIB

China approves Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi by Eisai and Biogen

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

January 09, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Eisai 4523.T and Biogen BIIB.O said on Tuesday that their Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi had won approval in China, the third country after the United States and Japan.

The two companies are preparing to launch the drug in the second quarter of Eisai's 2024/25 business year starting in April.

Leqembi is an antibody designed to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of Alzheimer's patients. It is the first treatment shown to slow progression of the disease for people in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's.

Japan approved the treatment in September after a standard approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.