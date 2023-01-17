China approves 88 online games in January

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 17, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licences to 88 domestic online games.

Titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, NetEase Inc 9999.HK, miHoYo and other developers received licences, according to the list from the National Press and Publication Administration.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

