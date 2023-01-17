China approves 88 online games in January

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Tuesday granted publishing licences to 88 domestic online games.

Titles belonging to Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, NetEase Inc 9999.HK, miHoYo and other developers received licences, according to the list from the National Press and Publication Administration.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.