China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary including titles under Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, Alibaba Group 9988.HK and NetEase 9999.HK.

Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

Alibaba also received an approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi". The authoriy granted NetEase a licence for its mobile game titled "Journey to the West: Shikong".

XD Inc 2400.HK received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party".

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

