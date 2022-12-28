China approves 84 domestic online games in December

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The National Press and Publication Administration approved 84 domestic online games in December, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

A total of 45 imported online games were approved, including Tencent's "Pokémon Unite". (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom HOgue) ((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))) Keywords: CHINA GAMING/ (URGENT)

