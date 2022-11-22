China approves 20 M&A deals, including INEOS stake buy in Shanghai SECCO Petrochem

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Wednesday approved 20 merger and acquisition transactions without conditions, including INEOS Co.'s acquisition of Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical's stake, according to a statement on its website.

In July, China's Sinopec Corp 0386.HK announced a string of deals with UK-based chemicals and energy group INEOS, including the sale of a 50% stake in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical for 10.5 billion yuan ($1.56 billion).

