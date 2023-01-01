China approves 17 bln yuan hydro power plant in Qinghai province

January 01, 2023 — 10:39 pm EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China Energy Investment Corporation said on Monday China's National Development and Reform Commission in Qinghai province has approved a hydro power plant worth 17 billion yuan ($2.46 billion) on Dec. 30 in the province.

The plant is a so-called pumped storage hydropower facility that is used to pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during periods of high electrical demand. The plant will start full production in 2028.

($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.