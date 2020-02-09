China approves $7.67 bln urban railway project in city of Xuzhou

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday it has approved an urban railway project worth 53.59 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) in the city of Xuzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu. The project is expected to be completed by 2024, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.9890 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/INFRASTRUCTURE (URGENT)

