China approves $327.8 mln airport project in Guizhou province

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's state planner has approved an airport project in southwestern Guizhou province, with a total investment of 2.15 billion yuan ($327.83 million), state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The airport in northern Guizhou is expected to handle 550,000 passengers and 1,350 tonnes of cargo and mail annually, Xinhua said.

($1 = 6.5582 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

