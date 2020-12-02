Oil

China approves $327.8 mln airport project in Guizhou province

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

China's state planner has approved an airport project in southwestern Guizhou province, with a total investment of 2.15 billion yuan ($327.83 million), state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

The airport in northern Guizhou is expected to handle 550,000 passengers and 1,350 tonnes of cargo and mail annually, Xinhua said.

($1 = 6.5582 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

