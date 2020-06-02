China approves $20 bln mega petchem complex in Shandong oil hub -sources

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - China's state planner has given initial approval for a $20 billion refinery and petrochemical project to be built in Shandong province, the country's hub for independent oil refineries, said two persons with knowledge of the matter.

China's National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) gave a greenlight on Monday for the Shandong provincial government to start planning a 400,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and 3 million tonne-per-year ethylene plant in Yantai, said the two China-based industry sources.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

A Yulong Petrochemical representative did not immediately comment. The NDRC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

