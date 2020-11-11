China approves $12.86 bln high-speed railway project in southwestern China

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Thursday it has approved a high-speed railway project with a total investment of 85.1 billion yuan ($12.86 billion).

The project will link Chengdu city in southwestern Sichuan province to cities along the way to Chongqing municipality, the National Development and Reform Committee (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

A total of 432.4 km (270 miles) of rail will be built, the NDRC said.

($1 = 6.6171 Chinese yuan renminbi)

