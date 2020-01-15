China approves $11.8 bln Xining-Chengdu railway project

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Thursday it has approved a railway project with a total investment of 81.49 billion yuan ($11.84 billion).

The railway project will link Xining, capital city of northwestern Qinghai province, and Chengdu, capital city of southwestern Sichuan province, the National Development and Reform Committee (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.8848 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.