China approves $11.25 bln urban railway project Hefei city

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Thursday it has approved an urban railway project worth 79.81 billion yuan ($11.25 billion) in the city of Hefei in the eastern Anhui province.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)

