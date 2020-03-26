China approves $11.25 bln urban railway project Hefei city

China's state planner said on Thursday it has approved an urban railway project worth 79.81 billion yuan ($11.25 billion) in the city of Hefei in the eastern Anhui province.

The project is expected to be completed by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan renminbi)

