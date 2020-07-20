China appoints Gong Zheng as mayor of Shanghai

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai government said on Tuesday it had appointed Gong Zheng as the city's mayor, according to a statement posted on its WeChat account.

He was previously the city's acting mayor, having been appointed to the position in March.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Gao Liangping; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

