China appoints Gong Zheng as mayor of Shanghai

Contributors
Brenda Goh Reuters
Gao Liangping Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's Shanghai government said on Tuesday it had appointed Gong Zheng as the city's mayor, according to a statement posted on its WeChat account.

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai government said on Tuesday it had appointed Gong Zheng as the city's mayor, according to a statement posted on its WeChat account.

He was previously the city's acting mayor, having been appointed to the position in March.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Gao Liangping; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More