China Apex Group’s Upcoming EGM and Share Deal

China Apex Group Ltd. (HK:2011) has released an update.

China Apex Group Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 18, 2024, to discuss the approval of a share subscription agreement involving Shenzhen Errui Investment and Shenzhen Jiajinlong Industrial Development. This meeting will be crucial for shareholders as it could impact the company’s strategic direction and investment opportunities. Investors are keenly watching how the proposed transactions will influence the company’s market position.

