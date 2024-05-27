China Aoyuan Welcomes New Executive Director

China Aoyuan Group (HK:3883) has released an update.

China Aoyuan Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Cheng Siu Fai as an executive Director, effective from 27 May 2024. Mr. Cheng brings extensive experience in financial management, corporate finance, and investor relations, previously holding leadership roles at Starjoy Wellness and Travel Company. He will also take on directorship roles in certain subsidiaries and is set to receive an annual salary of HKD1,800,000 plus performance-related bonuses.

For further insights into HK:3883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.