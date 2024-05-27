China Aoyuan Group Announces Board Structure

China Aoyuan Group (HK:3883) has released an update.

China Aoyuan Group Limited has released the composition of its Board of Directors, detailing the executive and independent non-executive members, and provided information on the three committees within the Board: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by respective members.

